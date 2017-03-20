Tomi Lahren Suspended From 'TheBlaze' After Defending Abortion Rights -- Report

Courtesy of 'The Blaze'

Tomi Lahren, the ultra-conservative millennial TV host, who is known for speaking out against many ‘liberal’ views, has been suspended from her ‘TheBlaze’ talk show ‘Tomi’ for a week after making pro-choice remarks.

Tomi Lahren, 24, has had her program Tomi suspended by TheBlaze for at least one week, according to The Daily Caller. So why is Tomi being ostracized by an outlet that usually loves her? Well, the suspension coincides with pro-choice remarks she made when she appeared as a guest on The View on March 17. Tomi called anti-abortion conservatives “hypocrites” and said she stands by a woman’s right to an abortion.

“I’m pro-choice and here’s why: I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think that the government should decide what women should do with their bodies,” Tomi said.

Well, Glenn Beck, founder of TheBlaze, was NOT having Tomi’s comments, and came after his employee on his talk-radio show on March 20 for the pro-choice remarks. “It takes intellectual honesty and a willingness to actually think these things through and to do more than just read Twitter and Facebook to get your news and opinions,” he said.

No one hunts small deer 🦌 this too shall pass. #mondaymotivation — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 20, 2017

That same day, Tomi took to Twitter to let both her fans and haters know that this setback would not break her. “No one hunts small deer this too shall pass #mondaymotivation,” Tomi tweeted.

Tomi was both attacked and praised on social media for her suspension, with some people finally glad to see her defending women’s rights and others just glad to see her get her comeuppance for bashing liberals.

However, things could get worse for the conservative host who isn’t just losing a week of airtime, but may not finish out the remainder of her contract, which expires in September, according to The Daily Caller’s sources. Yikes!

