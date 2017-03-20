Tom Brady Ecstatic His Super Bowl Jerseys Found- They Remind Him Of His Beloved Mom

Courtesy of Instagram

NFL superstar Tom Brady is on top of the world now that two of his stolen Super Bowl winning jerseys have finally been recovered. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how his uniform from the big win over Atlanta means so much because it reminds him of his ailing mom.

At last the mystery of Tom Brady‘s stolen Super Bowl 51 jersey has been solved, and he couldn’t be more thrilled! The item was swiped from the New England Patriots locker room after he led them to an pic 34-28 overtime comeback over the Atlanta Falcons, and has been recovered in Mexico City after the F.B.I. busted Mauricio Ortega, the editor of Mexican newspaper La Prensa, who owned up to stealing it.

Needless to say, Tom is ecstatic that he’s going to be getting it back. Not just for the amazing memories it holds with the Pats ridiculous win, but because his mother was there to see it. “Tom is very happy that the jerseys have been found. It is a very emotional thing for him because especially this year’s jersey makes him think about his Mom and the whole experience with the comeback. It is a keepsake that he looks to treasure for the rest of his life,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Number 12 opened up about his mom’s cancer battle the day after he won his fifth Super Bowl Feb. 5. “Mom is doing better,” he told WEEl 93.7 FM. “She’s been through a lot and my dad’s been through a lot. It’s been a really hard year for them.” He revealed that his mother had been undergoing “intensive treatment,” but fortunately, “The prognosis is good.”

Tom said before the big game that her illness was the reason she hadn’t been at any of his 2016 regular season outings. Fortunately she was able to make it to Houston to see his team’s epic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. “She’s the best mom in the world,” Tom told the station. “It was a nice win for her.” Now he’s going to be getting his precious jersey from that memorable night back, as well as his Super Bowl 49 jersey that Mauricio also had in his possession!

