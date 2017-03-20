Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: Mom Tish Reveals Her Plans To Help With Their Wedding

REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been engaged for a long time, but are they finally ready to walk down the aisle? Mom Tish Cyrus told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how close they are to marriage and how she’s planning to help, here!

Tish Cyrus, 49, loves her daughter Miley Cyrus, 24, more than anything, so of COURSE she would have to be an integral part of planning her wedding with Liam Hemsworth, 27! “Oh my gosh! If and when that day comes, I’m sure,” said Tish when HollywoodLife.com asked her about whether or not she would help Miley prepare for her nuptials during NBC Summer Press Day on March 20.

However, Tish makes it sound like a wedding might take a while, if ever! “Well if that day ever came then of course,” she said. “I’m her Mom.” However, we shouldn’t be worried. A source told HollywoodLife.com on March 14 that the pair is just focused on working right now, so they’re in no rush to get to the altar.

But when the day DOES come, Miley and Tish might butt heads a little bit. “It’s tough. I think Miley would be the first to say it, I’ve heard her say it to so many people now that she is older, ‘My mom is not a ‘yes’ person. My mom is not going to tell me what I want to hear,'” explained Tish. She says that in life and in love, you need to be strong with your kids. “I think I was the one person, you should always be the one who is honest and most of the time in the beginning they don’t want to hear it and they don’t like it, but as their mom, knowing that what I want for them is the best for them, i think they realize that every decision that I ever made was out of love and wanting them to be the best they can be.” So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tish’s answer about Miley’s wedding? Let us know!

