‘The Voice’ Recap: Battle Rounds Kick Off & 3 Coaches Fight Hard To Steal 1 Talented Singer

Image Courtesy of NBC

The next round of competition has begun on ‘The Voice’! The coaches will have to eliminate half their artists during the Battle Rounds — but the always-epic Steal is back in play (each coach gets two), and will give some singers a second chance. Get a full recap of the March 20 episode here!

The first Battle of the night is between Blake Shelton’s contestants, Brennley Borwn and Lauren Duski. This season, Blake’s team has Luke Bryan as an adviser, and the country superstars help Brennley and Lauren prepare their duet of “Better Man,” by Little Big Town. Both girls nail the performance, but Blake goes with Lauren as the winner. It’s not over for Brennley, though, as Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine BOTH push their buttons to Steal her, and she eventually chooses Gwen as her coach.

Gwen’s artists are being advised by Celine Dion for season 12, and the first two up are JChosen and Kenny P. They perform an epic rendition of “I Was Made To Love Her,” and their coach picks J to move onto the Knockout Round. Up next, Alicia Keys’ singers Anatalia Villaranda and Missy Robrtson work on a performance of “Tightrope” for their Battle, with help from adviser DJ Khaled. After they take the stage and sing, Alicia has a tough decision to make, but she winds up ch0osing Anatalia to keep around.

Gaby Borromeo and Mark Isaiah from Adam’s team are the next pair to sing, and they have help from adviser John Legend, who’s actually worked with Gaby before. Adam is blown away by their performance of “Pillowtalk,” but ultimately decides to keep Mark on his team.

Up next, Team Alicia’s Felicia Temple and Quizz Swanigan go head-to-head with a duet of “Titanium.” It’s an incredible performance, but Alicia can only choose one, and she goes with the beyond talented, 13-year-old, Quizz. Felicia gets a second chance at the competition, though, when Blake pushes his button for the Steal!

Ashley Levin and Casi Joy from Team Blake are the final Battle pairing of the night, and they perform an absolutely incredible rendition of Reba McEntire’s “How Blue.” Blake can barely come to a final decision, but he winds up picking Casi. Still, Ashley impresses the other three coaches so much that they ALL want to steal her! Now, it’s her turn to choose, and she decides on Alicia.

Here’s where the teams stand so far (Stolen artists in italics):

Adam: Mark Isaiah

Alicia: Anatalia Villaranda, Quizz Swanigan, Ashley Levin

Blake: Lauren Duski, Felicia Temple, Casi Joy

Gwen: Brennley Brown, JChosen

HollywoodLifers, which battle of the night was your favorite?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.