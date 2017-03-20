‘Teen Mom 2’ Season Finale Recap: Jenelle Nearly Gets Arrested After ‘Kidnapping’ Jace

Image Courtesy of MTV

Our jaws are on the floor! Season 7 of ‘Teen Mom 2’ went out with a bang on March 20, when Jenelle and David nearly got arrested after ‘kidnapping’ Jace during the filming of the reunion. Plus, Chelsea came down with such a strong fever that she almost had to be rushed to the hospital!

For the Season 7 season finale of Teen Mom 2 on March 20, MTV did things a bit differently than they normally do. Instead of getting another episode of the girls’ drama back home, we got an inside look at the highly-anticipated reunion special! Why? Because there was a ton of drama that the network knew fans needed to see.

For example, Jenelle didn’t feel well and became extremely upset when producers weren’t catering to her needs. So what did she do? Well, she scooped up Jace and made a big scene about leaving. And she refused to film the intro for the reunion. Now, what you should know is Barbara was in charge of Jace during the day of filming, so when producers saw Jenelle and David take Jace without getting permission, they called the police and reported a kidnapping. Barbara was actually the one who kept calling it that, but still. Anyway, Barbara was instructed by the police to head to the hotel where Jenelle was staying so she could pick up Jace. And when David handed Jace over, Barbara screamed, “you’re going to jail!” Unfortunately, the police would only press charges against David if Barbara agreed to press charges against Jenelle. And that, she wouldn’t do. Even so, Jenelle said she won’t do Season 8 of the show if Barbara is involved. She and David think the reason why she won’t hand over custody of Jace is because of all the attention she gets from being on the show. We beg to differ, but whatever.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also didn’t film the intro for the reunion special because she came down with a fever of 99.7 degrees, and according to producers, if she hit 100 degrees, she’d have to be rushed to the hospital due to her pregnancy.

So Kailyn and Leah were left to film the intro on their own, and in typical Kailyn fashion, she had a big attitude about it. She had no idea Chelsea left due to an illness, so she started making side remarks about how unprofessional Chelsea and Jenelle were. Leah just kind of nodded and looked super uncomfortable hearing her co-star bash the others.

The following day, however, both Chelsea and Jenelle returned to film some more stuff and Chelsea was able to explain to Kailyn that she was sick.

And then, when it was Kailyn’s turn to take the stage, she and Vee got into a huge fight about custody of Isaac. To see everything that happened, you’ll have to watch the actual reunion, but the sneak peek looked super dramatic.

