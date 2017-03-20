‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Part 1 Recap: Kailyn Breaks Down In Tears — But Javi Looks Hot

Image Courtesy of MTV

Part 1 of the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion special was all about Kailyn, and that’s because the episode only featured her and Chelsea, and we all know how undramatic Chelsea’s life tends to be. Anyway, Kailyn served us all the drama we needed when she broke down in tears during an argument with Vee. Get all the details here!

So most of the March 20 Teen Mom 2 reunion special focused on Kailyn and all her drama because, obviously, that was a huge focal point of the past season. During Part 1 (Part 2 will air March 27), Kailyn explained how her marriage to Javi was over way before he went overseas. He didn’t see things that way, but that’s what she said she remembers. And apparently, she only filed for divorce because he jokingly said he did twice before.

Anyway, Javi said his erratic behavior this season stemmed from his emotions. He was truly upset that Kailyn didn’t want to be with him anymore, so he acted out in an “out of control” way. Poor guy. But at least he’s looking mighty fine. Seriously — are we the only ones who think he’s super hot? He has never looked hotter than he did during this first part of the reunion special.

Later, when Jo and Vee joined Kailyn and Javi on stage, Vee said it doesn’t seem fair that Kailyn willingly gave over 50/50 custody of Lincoln to Javi, but she won’t do the same with Isaac and Jo. Kailyn said she didn’t understand why Vee is even allowed to have an opinion on the matter and then she started crying. Vee explained that she and Jo have sacrificed a lot for Kailyn — moving to Delaware, etc. — but she doesn’t feel like Kailyn goes out of her way for them. Jo seemed cool with the current custody arrangement, but who knows what he says to Vee behind closed doors.

Finally, Chelsea also had a segment, but she did so alone, because Adam was a no-show (surprise, surprise), and Cole chose not to be on camera for the reunion taping. She basically said she’s happy with Cole and Adam is a deadbeat dad — nothing we didn’t already know.

Next week, Jenelle and Leah will have their turns!

