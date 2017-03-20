Bonner Bolton & Sharna Burgess Hooking Up?: Fans Freak After Their Insane Flirting

Courtesy of ABC

Talk about chemistry! Professional bull rider Bonner Bolton and pro partner Sharna Burgess not only heated things up on the ‘DWTS’ ballroom floor, they couldn’t keep their hands off each other even when they weren’t dancing. Fans are now freaking out that they could be hooking up!

We might have a hot romance brewing on Dancing with the Stars this season as pro bull rider Bonner Bolton as the 29-year-old got super handsy with pro partner Sharna Burgess, 31, even when they weren’t doing a sexy cha-cha on the show’s premiere Mar. 20. On the dance floor they were super flirty and their chemistry was positively explosive as they looked into each other’s eyes with what bordered on total lust. While that could be written off as trying really hard to make ballroom magic, it was when they were kicking back and listening to other people’s scores when they took things to the next level.

As Nick Viall, 36, was getting his scores, Sharna leaned back on Bonner and he reached around and practically grabbed her crotch! The cameras managed to capture the moment since the latest Bachelor had to walk past the couple and she must have known how raunchy it looked, gently moving his hand to the side of her left thigh. Yowza! That’s pretty up close and personal. It wasn’t at all last on fans who saw the moment and absolutely went berserk on Twitter!

Woah did anyone else catch where Bonner Bolton put his hand on Sharna Burges when they were just interviewing Nick Viall ?! #dwts — Kerianne (@StyleByKerianne) March 21, 2017

Even during their dance the two were super playful, with Sharna tickling Bonner’s chin. Ladies and some gents everywhere are already fawning over how incredibly hot the cowboy is and are pledging their votes to him this season. He even got the audience all hot and bothered when he told co-host Erin Andrews, 38, how,”She’s been drilling me hard and working me hard and cracking that whip!” Whoa baby! That made the audience and even judge Julianne Hough, 29, crack up at the raunchy image and Sharna totally blushed.

Bonner Bolton whata babe 😻😻😻 #dwts — Yosmely Bermudez (@YosmelyB) March 21, 2017

A live look at the ladies in the audience watching @bonner_bolton. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/N7T3xhXySC — Ashley C. Wilson (@AshleyCWilson) March 21, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Sharna and Bonner’s chemistry? Do you think they’re hooking up?

