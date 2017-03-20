Selena Gomez & The Weeknd ‘All Over Each Other’ During Romantic Date Night In Toronto

FameFlynet

Back at it again with the PDA! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out once again in his hometown of Toronto on March 18, and they were ‘all over each other’ during a romantic dinner date, according to a source.

These two lovestruck stars just can’t keep their hands off of each other! The Weeknd, 27, and Selena Gomez, 24, continued their romantic whirlwind reunion in Toronto on March 18, and this time their adventures brought them to Harbour Sixty Steakhouse, where they simply couldn’t hit pause on the PDA. Click here to see pics of them leaving.

“They were all over each other again,” an eyewitness told DailyMailOnline. “Really very sappy sweet.” Despite the fact that these two have decided to keep their relationship very private, they certainly have no problem showing off their love in public!

Selena looked totally gorgeous leaving the restaurant rocking a tight white crop top under a long grey trench. Her flowing chestnut hair was pulled back out of her face, which was nearly makeup-free, proving just how comfortable she is with her new man. The Weeknd looked pretty casual-cool too in a black long-sleeved shirt an a puffy red vest. Such a fashionable couple!

Just one day earlier Abel took his gorgeous girlfriend to the Ripley Aquarium to see a magnificent jellyfish exhibit. To prove his devotion he shared a lot of fun snaps of Selly taking in the ocean views, and she couldn’t have looked happier! He also brought his girl to see his supersized H&M billboard, letting her be a part of one of the most iconic moments of his life. We love this new couple and can’t wait to see where their adventures take them next!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Weeknd and Selena’ more recent date in his hometown? Let us know!

