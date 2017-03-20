Selena Gomez Launching Jewelry Line In 2017? All The Details On Her Potential Line

Image Courtesy of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/Vogue

Selena Gomez has big plans for the year ahead, that apparently include her very own jewelry line! The pop princess has reportedly filed paperwork to trademark her name for the right to market jewelry. Click ahead for everything we know so far.

Selena Gomez, 24, might be adding jewelry designer to her resume. According to TMZ, the fashion savvy singer recently filed legal documents requesting to trademark her name so that she can market jewelry. This, of course, has started rumors that a namesake jewelry line is possibly Sel’s next big project.

Aside from releasing her new song with Kygo, “It Ain’t Me,” Selena has seemingly put her focus on becoming a serious contender in the fashion world. Last summer, she was announced as the face of Louis Vuitton by Nicolas Ghesquière, the brand’s Artistic Director (and Sel’s good friend), and by the end of 2016, Sel landed another fashion gig with Coach.

While Selena has been spotted out and about in Coach all winter, she wore the brand’s latest designs for her April Vogue cover shoot and accompanying spread.

Not only did she pose in Coach’s new Customized Leather Jacket and Rose Print Shorts for spring, but Selena also sported some serious hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher. Is that a clue about what her own designs will look like?

While we still await official confirmation that a Selena Gomez jewelry line is on the way, we’re dreaming up all of the possible pieces Sel will launch. And since she previously started a separate Instagram account for her Revival tour, we’re keeping an eye out for a page dedicated entirely to her jewelry line next.

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited as we are that Sel might be making jewelry?

