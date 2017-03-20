Rihanna Siding With Remy Ma In Bitter Nicki Minaj Feud? — See Possible Evidence

REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

Yikes! Rihanna reportedly unfollowed Nicki Minaj on Instagram on Mar. 20. Find out why RiRi might have chosen Remy Ma’s side in her intense feud with Nicki here!

Has Rihanna, 29, just taken Remy Ma’s, 36, side in her wild feud with Nicki Minaj, 34? The “Desperado” singer has reportedly unfollowed Nicki’s Instagram account even though Nicki continues to follow her. Rihanna and Remy Ma both reportedly attended Roc Nation’s pre-Grammys brunch on Los Angeles in Feb, according to MTO News. Could this be where Ri talked with Remy and got the scoop about her coming Nicki diss tracks like “Shether?”

If Rihanna has unfollowed Nicki as her way of declaring her allegiance to Remy, she’s only the latest star to take sides. Future has reportedly been comforting Nicki since the feud began. “When they got a break during shooting, Future took her to get something to eat where it was just the two of them,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “He wanted to get her alone because he knows she’s going through a lot of sh-t with this beef with Remy.” The 33 year-old rapper went the extra mile and tried to build up Nicki’s confidence. While they were eating, “he grabbed her hand, and simply told her that when it comes to female rappers, ‘Nicki Minaj is the best,’” our source said and, “Future told her to ‘never’ forget that, and then, he kissed her hand.” Swoon!

Remy has not stopped going after Nicki. She threw more shade on Mar. 18 during her concert in Atlantic City. “To be the queen of rap you gotta actually rap,” she said, “Whole industry know that your sh*t is a wrap! No, to be the queen of rap you can’t have a ghostwriter, and that’s why this is my house, Flo Rida! Remy Ma, drops mic.” Remy then actually dropped her mic and walked right off stage! Whoa!

