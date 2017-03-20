Rihanna In ‘Bates Motel’: How She Landed The Iconic Role Of Marion Crane

No one really expected Rihanna to nab the role of Marion Crane in the final season of ‘Bates Motel.’ Before the singer’s big debut on the March 20 episode, EP Carlton Cuse reveals exactly how she got the role. Guess what? She didn’t even have to audition!

“I was reading a profile of her in Vanity Fair and all of a sudden she says that Bates Motel is her favorite television show, and I was like, ‘What?’” Carlton Cuse, 57, told our sister TVLine. “We had been talking about introducing Marion Crane and the challenge was doing it in a way that wouldn’t be a pale imitation of Janet Leigh from the original.”

Carlton pitched his idea to Bates Motel showrunner Kerry Ehrin, 56, and she was immediately on board with it. All they had to do was see if Rihanna, 29, would even consider the role. Carlton went to Rihanna’s team, and her playing Marion must have been fate. “Turns out… she wanted to be a part of it. And she stepped out of her [Anti] World Tour to come to Vancouver to shoot a couple of episodes. And that was just an amazing thing for us,” he continued.

Rihanna will make her debut as Marion Crane on the March 20 episode of Bates Motel. The episode is simply titled “Marion.” This isn’t Rihanna’s first acting role before, but this is the first time she has tackled a famous role. Janet Leigh originated the role in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 classic Psycho.

“She’s an exciting presence,” Kerry also told our sister site about Rihanna. “She’s very charismatic. She brought something very unique to it. Above everything, we wanted it to feel new and unique to the retelling of Marion.”

Will she meet the exact same fate as Janet Leigh’s Marion Crane or will Bates Motel will put a spin on the horrifying tale? Bates Motel airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on A&E.

