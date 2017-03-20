Rasheeda Slams Wedding Ring On The Table After Kirk Frost’s Love Child Rumors

Are they OVER?! Rasheeda is outraged after hearing about Kirk Frost’s alleged side chick and baby mama, as seen on the new ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ teaser clip. She angrily slams her wedding ring on the table while confronting her husband!

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, has stuck by Kirk Frost‘s, 47, side through thick and thin for 17 years. However, their long-lasting romance could come to an official end after he allegedly cheated with former dancer Jasmine Washington, 27, and fathered a child. Rasheeda angrily confronts her husband about the allegations, in a shocking teaser clip for the March 20 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. “You need to tell me something to make me not want to strangle you,” she yells, while slamming her wedding ring on the table!

The couple married in 1999 and she gave birth to their first son Ky in 2000 and to Karter in 2013. However, Jasmine boldly asserted that Kirk’s the father of her 6-month-old son, Kannon Mekhi Washington, on the March 13 episode of L&HH. Jasmine even showed video “proof” of Kirk with his alleged love child to Karlie Redd, 38. This was shortly before Karlie went and spilled the beans to a brokenhearted Rasheeda, leading her to address the issue with her husband.

Despite the drama, “I would be very surprised if Rasheeda ever left Kirk,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She lives for her kids and does not want to break up her family,” our source said, adding, “Even if this baby really is his, I can’t see her leaving, at least not for good.”

Tonight’s episode is bound to get wild, as portrayed by the jaw-dropping teaser clip. Tommie Lee, 34, is seemingly seeking revenge on her longtime rival Karlie by going after her man. When Jessica Dime, 31, asks Tommie where her date is, she replies, “he’s Karlie’s man of the hour. Payback’s a b*tch, girl!” It looks like she’s still not over Karlie making out with Scrapp Deleon, 29.

