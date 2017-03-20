Puerto Rico Vs. Netherlands Live Stream — Watch World Baseball Classic

REX/Shutterstock

This is it! Puerto Rico will play the Netherlands at Dodger Stadium on Mar. 2oth at 9pm EST with a trip to the World Baseball Classic Finals on the line. Watch every out of this huge Semifinal game online here!

It all comes down to this. After several rounds of action there are four teams left standing in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Puerto Rico has done some serious work on the mound and in the batter’s box to reach this semifinal game against the Netherlands. Waiting for the winner of this game will be either the USA or Japan who will be playing in the second semifinal game on Mar. 21st also at 9pm EST at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.. Let’s take a closer look at how these teams got to the semifinals.

Puerto Rico absolutely dominated the competition in the first round of play. It took the Puerto Rico team only 3 opening games to bang 29 runs across home plate. They shutout Venezuela while also beating Italy and Mexico in Pool D in Jalisco, Mexico. Run support was provided by guys like Carlos Beltran, 39, and Angel Pagan, 35, which helped Puerto Rico cruise past USA, Dominican Republic, and Venezuela in the second round Pool F in San Diego, CA.

The team from Netherlands will be hoping they can hand Puerto Rico their first loss of the tournament. Curt Smith, 30, anchors the infield for the Netherlands team which beat Korea and Chinese Taipei in the first round but lost to Israel. Second round action in Japan saw the team from the Netherlands bounce back to beat Israel and Cuba. Despite dropping one game to Japan, the Netherlands record was strong enough to advance to this semifinal round where they are the underdog against a stout Puerto Rican squad.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will be winning this epic semifinal game? Let us know which team you think will be heading to the WBC Finals!

