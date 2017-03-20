‘DWTS’s Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd: He Reveals Summer Wedding Plans

REX/Shutterstock

Aww! Maksim Chmerkovskiy wants to make sure his bride Peta Murgatroyd is a total princess on their wedding day, so he’s picked out a castle where the couple will marry! We’ve got the details on their big summer nuptials.

Cuties! Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Peta Murgaroyd, 30, are finally getting around to tying the knot this summer, after getting engaged way back in Dec. 2015 then welcoming son Shai back in Jan 2017, so they plan on going BIG! “We have an amazing, amazing space on Long Island, Oheka [Castle,]” he told ABC News. “It’s going to be great.” Oheka Castle was built back in 1919 and is a taste of Europe in America, fashioned after a grand French Chateau with lavish gardens.

“We went there. It’s perfect,” the Dancing with the Stars pro added. “We’re going to have it for two days. They’re closing the whole hotel. It’s going to be unbelievable.” That’s pretty impressive as the castle on Long Island’s Gold Coast boasts 32 luxurious rooms inside the 109,000 square foot hotel, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

This is literally a dream come true for Maks, as when he first arrived in the U.S. in 1994 he was so blown away by the stately hotel that he dreamed of getting married there once he found the right woman. “I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] ‘That’s where I want to have my wedding’ and I just said it so [casually,] and now it’s happening,” he said.

Oheka Castle has been a favorite wedding location for celebs, as Kevin Jonas, 29, Megyn Kelly, 46, and Joey Fatone, 40, each held their ceremonies there. The setting is worth a pretty penny, costing upwards of $3 million to rent the place out. With both Maks and Peta competing on DWTS season 23 starting Mar. 20, they’re both expected to go far and rake in some bank. The Ukrainian hottie is paired with former Glee star Heather Morris, 30, who is a professionally trained dancer, while the Aussie beauty will be hoofing it with fan favorite The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall, 36.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will make it farther in the competition with their partner, Maks or Peta?

