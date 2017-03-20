Nicki Minaj Celebrates New Billboard Record With Raunchy Twerking — See Sexy Video

Time for a celebratory twerk sesh! Nicki Minaj was so thrilled to become the woman with the most Billboard Hot 100 songs of all-time that she broke out into dance… a very sexy dance! Watch her bust a move, here.

Nicki Minaj is feelin’ herself on March 20 after breaking the world record for most Billboard Hot 100 hit songs for a woman. The 34-year-old offered up a little treat for her devoted fans on Instagram as soon as she heard the good news, and the video is something to behold!

In the hot clip, Nicki is rocking a bright red latex dress, lace-up gladiator heels and silky long black hair as she bends over and shakes what her mama gave her! Nicki proved once again that she’s the one true twerking queen as she jiggled her booty like crazy. We’re living for it! The best part? She doesn’t even break a sweat!

Nicki also included a thrilled message in the caption, writing “when u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. 🤔👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅.” Hey, we would be excited too if we were her!

Nicki somehow managed to dethrone the former Hot 100 queen Aretha Franklin, 74! Nicki’s three most recent hits, “Regret in Your Tears,” “Changed It,” and “No Frauds” pushed her over the edge, giving her 76 to Aretha’s 73 Hot 100 songs. Now remember, “No Frauds” is the long-awaited diss track Nicki put out in response to Remy Ma’s savage diss track “ShETHER,” and “Regret in Your Tears,” was a clapback at ex Meek Mill. So in a way, these two haters made Nicki’s dreams come true. How’s THAT for revenge?

