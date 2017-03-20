Nicki Minaj Furious Meek Mill Flirting With Kylie Jenner?: She Would Have To ‘Babysit’ Him

Courtesy of Instagram

Meek Mill has been liking all of Kylie Jenner’s sexy pics ever since splitting with Nicki Minaj, so how does his ex really feel about his flirtatious ways? We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why she thinks Ky would have to ‘babysit’ him if they ever dated!

Meek Mill, 29, is one of many rappers who fancies reality star Kylie Jenner, 19, and he’s been a lot less shy about his attraction since splitting with Nicki Minaj, 34. Even so, the “Anaconda” rapper apparently has no regrets about their rocky split, nor does she worry about who he shacks up with next. “Nicki doesn’t care who Meek dates or what he does because she’s done with him! But good luck to Kylie: she’ll need it and even more money than what she already spends on Tyga to take care of Meek too,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Yikes!

“All of the cars, none of which were ever repossessed, jewelry, clothes, exotic trips – all at Nicki’s expense. She was the life, the very heartbeat of that relationship. She made all the bread in that relationship,” our insider shared. “It wasn’t until after they broke up she regretted treating him like a king. She didn’t appreciate him bashing her on social media. But hey, if Kylie wants to babysit Meek and entertain him and his childish and immature petty ways, Nicki doesn’t care.”

Even though there could be giddiness over having another guy into her, Kylie seems to be pretty hooked on her longtime bf Tyga, as they’ve managed to stay together for almost two years. On top of that, the lovebirds enjoyed a fun date night at the movies with Kylie’s family on March 14!

Even though rappers PnB Rock, 25, and 21 Savage, 24, have also openly admitted they’re digging Kylie’s sexy style, T-Raww isn’t worried in the least about other guys trying to take his spot. “Tyga has Kylie on lock,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “No disrespect, but Tyga isn’t about to get rattled just because another dude is on his girl’s IG page being thirsty.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nicki wore the pants in her relationship with Meek?

