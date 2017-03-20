7 Times Nicki Minaj Proved You Definitely Don’t Want To Be On Her Bad Side

REX/Shutterstock

Nicki Minaj is a savage! The rapper never holds back when telling the world how she really feels, whether she’s clapping back at Remy Ma, Miley Cyrus or other stars. Here’s 7 times she definitely proved you DON’T want to be on her bad side!

Nicki Minaj, 34, is a self-proclaimed “boss a** chick” and she’s gone out of her way to maintain that reputation ever since stepping into the spotlight. The rapper has continually defended her high standards and when people don’t live up to them, she calls them out. “Is that wrong? For wanting more for myself, wanting people to treat me with respect?” she previously said in an MTV documentary. “Next time, they know better.” Little did we know how telling that powerful statement really was. Here’s a list of 7 times that Queen Barbs proved you don’t want to be on her bad side!

1.) Nicki Minaj vs. Miley Cyrus

Nicki was all smiles while accepting her award for best hip-hop video at the VMAs in 2015, when she decided to use her time in the spotlight to address a certain issue that was really bothering her. “This b—- that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press,” she said, while taking the stage. “Miley, what’s good?!” This came shortly after Miley Cyrus‘s, 24, interview with the New York Times, where she revealed that Nicki wasn’t “too kind” in her opinion. Lesson learned?

2.) Nicki Minaj vs. Remy Ma

The Nicki and Remy Ma, 36, feud reached new heights in Feb. 2017 when Nicki and Gucci Mane, 37, dropped the song “Make Love,” and Remy reportedly thought the brutal lyrics were about her. She fired back with a 7-minute song called “Shether” which blasted her rival for getting plastic surgery, using a ghost writer and more. The Love & Hip Hop star is still performing her diss track, while Nicki followed up with another called “No Frauds.” This beef seems far from over.

3.) Nicki Minaj vs. Taylor Swift

How in the heck did these two fight? Well, Nicki and Taylor Swift‘s, 27, heated exchange took place on social media after the nominations for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards were announced. “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year,” Nicki tweeted, to which Taylor responded, “I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.” They eventually decided it was a misunderstanding, so the ladies quickly made up. Thank goodness!

@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

4.) Nicki Minaj vs. Meek Mill

Nicki shockingly revealed that she and Meek Mill, 29, broke up in Jan. 2017, but that didn’t mean their animosity was over yet. After he seemingly sided with Remy by sharing a video of himself jamming to her diss track, Nicki fired back at her ex musically. She blasted the Philly rapper on the track called “Regret in Your Tears,” letting him know that he didn’t “even know” what he lost.

5.) Nicki Minaj vs. Mariah Carey

Put two divas on one American Idol panel and what happens? They butt heads. Nicki and Mariah Carey, 46, appeared to get along during the beginning of their judging stint, but the rapper was rumored to have started disliking her co-star very much along the way. Viewers were totally shocked when reports surfaced about the ladies getting in an all-out screaming match after Mariah “disrespected her.” They both announced their departure from the hit show in 2013.

6.) Nicki Minaj vs. Farrah Abraham

Nicki seemed to watch Teen Mom OG, since she took to Twitter with a message criticizing Farrah Abraham’s, 25, relationship with her mother on the reality show in 2016. “Farrah is a c— to her mother,” the rapper tweeted. Farrah then fired back writing, “Cause your [sic] a parent right? Your [sic] videos look like porn Horrible good luck being negative.” The fight went back and forth, ending with Farrah sharing a video of her young daughter Sophia calling Nicki a “total loser.”

To be clear my mom doesn't help me I help her. I love & care for my mom. Stop disgusting talk @NICKIMINAJ 🤐 pic.twitter.com/JOCLch6kko — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 10, 2016

7.) Nicki Minaj vs. Lil’ Kim

It’s a battle for the throne. There’s plenty of room for two female rappers in the industry, but of course things can get competitive. Lil Kim, 41, previously said Nicki stole her signature sound and her style, during an interview with The Breakfast Club. Nicki clapped back with a few diss tracks on her Pink Friday album and Kim didn’t shy away. She responded with her own scathing lyrics on a mixtape, suitably titled Black Friday. Fast forward to now, they still don’t seem like BFFs.

