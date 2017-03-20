Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Dating? ‘Supergirl’ Co-Stars Spark Romance Rumors At LAX

AKM-GSI

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a totally cute new couple! ‘Supergirl’ co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood sparked dating rumors after they were spotted walking through LAX together. Have they taken their relationship off screen?

Stop the presses! Kara Danvers and Mon-El were seen together at the airport! Supergirl fans’ dreams are coming true as stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood, both 28, appear to be getting romantic in real life. The rumored couple were spotted strolling through LAX on March 19 after arriving on a flight from Vancouver, Canada. So cute! They looked as close and comfortable with each other as they do on screen, cozied up in casual jeans and sweatshirts.

Just one day before arriving in Los Angeles, Melissa was seen in Vancouver, wearing a parka and sweats while walking two dogs: Chris’ beloved Drift, and her own adorable pup, Farley. Aww! It was almost inevitable that two beautiful people like Melissa and Chris would end up together. They both have a history of getting into relationships with co-stars, after all!

Melissa and Chris are both newly single after two high-profile breakups with co-stars. Melissa filed for divorce in December 2016 from her husband of a little under two years, Glee co-star Blake Jenner, 24. Meanwhile, Chris split from his girlfriend and former Containment co-star, Hanna Mangan-Lawrence, 26, in January 2017. If they’re actually dating, they’re moving on pretty fast!

We’re eager to see if a real-life relationship has any affect on Chris and Melissa’s onscreen chemistry! Kara and Mon-El have just started dating this season on Supergirl, and he’s being super (sorry) supportive while she’s struggling with her career — the CatCo one, not the superhero one.

