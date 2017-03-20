Meek Mill & Kylie Jenner: His Plans To ‘Obliterate’ Tyga On Epic Diss Track

REX/Shutterstock

Meek Mill is not afraid of a rap battle and if he has it his way, Tyga may be his next opponent. The ‘Dreams Worth More Than Money’ artist has plans to ‘obliterate’ T-Raww on an epic diss track just to get Kylie Jenner to notice him. Really Meek? Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Meek Mill, 29 should try to host Family Feud. Every time you turn around, he’s feuding with somebody new. First with Drake, 30, then with his super A-List famous ex Nicki Minaj, 34 and now he’s gearing up to have one with Tyga, 27 because he has a thing for Kylie Jenner, 19.

“Meek’s thinking about turning up the volume with his like for Kylie,” a source close to Meek tells HollywoodLife.com. “He’s contemplating obliterating T-Raww on an epic diss track to get Kylie’s attention even more. Tyga’s dreaming if he thinks he “Stimulated” Kylie! Ouch!

Tyga may want to worry about a rap battle with Meek. As history tells us, Meek never gives up! But one thing Tyga isn’t worried about, however, is Meek liking Kylie’s pictures on social media. As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Tyga isn’t sweating Meek and his thirsty internet behavior. In fact, Tyga is so gucci and secure in his relationship with Kylie where we’re told he believes she’ll never ever leave him.

“Tyga has Kylie on lock,” another insider who is extremely close both the rapper and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. ” She’s not going anywhere and he’s not threatened by Meek. No disrespect, but Tyga isn’t about to get rattled just because another dude is on his girl’s page being thirsty.”

HollywoodLifers, what y’all say? Who you got in a rap feud? T-Raww or Meek Mill?

