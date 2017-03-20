‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap: Jasmine & Rodney’s GF Claims She Also Hooked Up With Kirk Frost

Image Courtesy of VH1

Walk off or pop off? Trouble was brewing from the start of ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ on March 20, as Rasheeda took off her wedding ring. Now, another woman claims she hooked up with Kirk Frost, and she’s Jasmine Washington and Rodney Bullock’s gf!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans better brace themselves for the explosive drama which occurred on tonight’s jaw-dropping episode “Sister Wives.” Just when it seemed like the tension between Rasheeda Buckner-Frost and Kirk Frost reached a boiling point, that was only a taste of what was to come. We picked up where we left off, with Rasheeda confronting Kirk about Jasmine Washington‘s allegations. As he crumbles underneath the pressure of her questions, Kirk admits he “messed around,” but also claims they were never in a relationship. He confesses Jasmine lived downstairs and Rasheeda angrily takes off her wedding ring and kicks him out of the house!

Waka Flocka makes his highly anticipated appearance and dishes on his split with Tammy Rivera. “Bottom line, I miss my family a lot,” he says while catching up with his boys Yung Joc and Lil Scrappy. He reveals that Charlie (his daughter) and Tammy are his world, and he took that “for granted.” The rapper ends up going to his ex’s house, but she doesn’t allow him to bring in his “raggady a**” suitcase. Tammy admits that if she’s going to let him back in her life, he will need to dedicate himself entirely to their relationship. Waka is definitely still in the dog house.

How you look when you realize Kirk was with two women and you can't even get a text back… #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/6LsSrj6cRR — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) March 21, 2017

Mimi Faust, Jessica Dime, and Tammy later stop by Ariane Davis‘ fashion show. Tommie Lee and Karlie also make an appearance, marking their very first time in the same room since Karlie hooked up with her ex Scrapp Deleon. Even though the shade being thrown is intense, Tommie controls her temper. Karlie tries to talk to the girls about Kirk’s drama, but Tammy gets pissed she’s discussing Rasheeda’s business and storms off. Tammy later meets up with Rasheeda and they break down about how hard it is to stay strong when men are unfaithful.

Elsewhere, Jasmine is spending time with her boyfriend Rodney Bullock. And tonight we meet their girlfriend Keanna Arnold — that’s right, they are in a three-way relationship. Keanna says, “When Rod went to jail, Jasmine and I went our separate ways, but we’re trying it again now.” Jasmine talks about how much better their romance is going these days, when Rod asks if she‘s done with Kirk and by she, he means Keanna! She claims, “I got with Kirk when Rod was in jail. I had no idea that he also had something going on with Jasmine. We’re sharing a man again.”

Joseline Hernandez and Melissa Scott also meet up and bring Stevie J‘s worn underwear to get tested for DNA. Melissa doesn’t tell her girl about how she hung out with Mimi recently, since she doesn’t want to stir up drama, but we’re sure Joseline will find out. Nonetheless, the Puerto Rican princess makes a begrudging Melissa tag along to do the deed, but that doesn’t stop her from going incognito. Joseline is doing whatever’s necessary to prove that Stevie J is the daddy.

After Mimi finds out that Rodney is Jasmine’s boyfriend, she decides to get to the bottom of the Kirk baby drama, since she used to date the ex-felon. Mimi already distrusts him since he’s a “scam artist,” so she’s almost convinced this whole love child rumor is a sham. Now that the secret is out, he ends up bringing Jasmine and Keanna along to “defend his name,” and they brazenly claim that Kirk hooked up with them both. When Mimi and Melissa ask them if they care who they are affecting, the ladies look unfazed, leading Melissa to kick the “thots” out of her bar.

Lastly, Alexis Skyy is introduced by Jessica Dime and she lets the world know her friend is so much more than Fetty Wap‘s ex. The ladies are catching up when Tommie arrives with a major surprise in store. When Jessica Dime asks Tommie where her date is, she replies, “he’s Karlie’s man of the hour. Payback’s a b*tch, girl,” and Joc shockingly walks in. As if that wasn’t enough to process, Joc admits to Karlie that he hooked up with Jasmine in next week’s epic preview!

