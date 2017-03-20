Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Theory: A Shocking Full Account Of What She Thinks Happened

Raise your hand if you cried during last night’s episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians!’ Kim Kardashian not only revealed terrifying new details of what happened to her in Paris on Oct. 3, but she shared her thoughts on the robbery case — which is unsolved to this day. So does Kim know who did it?

Police are working around the clock to catch the people who tied up Kim Kardashian, 35, and stole millions of dollars in jewelry from her. Never one to sit back and let others do the work, Kim told fans her own theory on the March 19 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. WATCH above.

“What I think happened now, after thinking about it so much, is that there was probably a group of guys that were following us the entire trip,” Kim said in a confessional. “I was Snapchatting that I was home and everyone was going out, so I think they knew [bodyguard] Pascal [Duvier] was out with Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and that I was there by myself,” she added. Just awful!

I took a tragic horrific experience and did not let it diminish me, rather grew and evolved and allowed the experience to teach me. I can say I've become so much better because of it….thank you for allowing me to share my story tonight #KUWTK A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Kim also explained how they could have staked out the apartment. “If you wait across the street [from where we were staying], you can see the lights on, because we were the first floor. So they must have been told we were the first floor. They definitely were watching,” she told her sisters in the episode. So scary.

Unfortunately, Kim also believes that her robbers were given the perfect chance to take advantage of her. “They had to have known we were leaving that day,” she admitted. “They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.” How chilling is that?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim’s theory is correct?