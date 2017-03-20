Kim DePaola: 1 Victim Identified After Horrific Homicide In ‘RHONJ’ Star’s Car

Courtesy of Instagram

So sad. Two burned bodies were reportedly found in ‘RHONJ’ star Kim DePaola’s torched car, and now one of the victims has been identified by his parents. The case is still being investigated as a double homicide. Here’s the latest on this tragedy.

This is truly devastating. One of the victims found dead inside Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola‘s torched car has been identified by his parents. Michele Ryerson said she knows that her son Aaron Anderson is deceased, even though the official names of the victims have yet to be released by authorities. “They found a wire in the driver’s mouth, in his jaws, and my son has a wire in his jaw,” she revealed to WABC, New York’s ABC affiliate on March 20.

This memorial is forming at the scene where the burned car was found. pic.twitter.com/63Ps8ityU2 — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) March 20, 2017

Kim’s son Chris Camiscioli was the one who regularly drove the car, but he reportedly had a friend drive him to the airport on Wednesday, March 15. Michele and her husband Thurston Anderson‘s 27-year-old son was only supposed to drive the car to Chris’ house and leave it there afterwards, but that never happened. The vehicle, which is in Kim’s name, was found in flames when cops arrived to the scene early Friday morning around 2am in Paterson, New Jersey.

The two bodies in the car had reportedly both been shot in the back of the head “execution style.” Police in Paterson responded to a call on March 17 that shots had been fired on East 28th street. “They traced the car back to Chris’ mom, and the car was in her name,” Michele revealed.

Kim later addressed the heartbreaking incident via Instagram on March 19. “Our deepest condolences go out to the victims’ families of this truly horrific tragedy,” the RHONJ star wrote. Candles and flowers have been left at the scene to celebrate the lives taken from us far too soon.

