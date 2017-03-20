Kate Middleton’s Toned Arms: How To Get Rid Of Your Bat Wings — Trainer Tips

REX/Shutterstock

We rarely see Kate Middleton’s arms — she even wore long sleeves on her wedding day — but we caught a glimpse on March 17, and she has big muscles! Read a celebrity trainer’s tips for getting rid of bat wings and getting toned arms fast below!

Kate Middleton, 35, showed off her toned arms on March 17, and we have serious arm envy! To get fit for summer, follow these tips from celebrity trainer Adam Rosante, who works with A-list stars like Naomi Watts.

Adam spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY to offer tips on how to banish bat wings!

“You’ll want to focus on strengthening the muscles in your triceps, as well as your biceps while burning fat all over. Here’s a great routine you can do with just two dumbbells and your own bodyweight.

Instructions: Do all the moves back-to-back, for the reps or time indicated, resting only when necessary. Once you’ve finished all the moves, that’s 1 set. Rest up to 60-seconds and repeat for 4-5 total sets.

1) Bicep Curl to Overhead Press x 15 reps

2) Overhead Tricep Extension x 15 reps

3) Close-grip Pushups with Hands Just Inside Shoulder-width x 15 reps

4) Mountain Climbers x 30-seconds

5) Skullcrushers Lying Flat on Your Back x 15 reps

6) Burpees x 30-seconds.”

If you’re unsure what size of weight to use, Adam offers this advice: “When you’re following a program, you’ll see that there’s always either a set number of reps or a time interval for each move. You should be able to complete all the reps or time in that set while maintaining great form. At the end of the set you should feel like you can maybe do another rep or two, but no more than that. If that’s the case, you’ve chosen the right weight. It’s a process of exploration. If you’re just beginning, start on the lighter side. You can always go up in weight.”

As always, check with your doctor before starting a new fitness program.

