Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Javi Confirms He’s Dating ‘Real World’ Star Madison Channing Walls

It looks like Javi Marroquin has finally gotten over his failed marriage to ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry because he just confirmed he’s now dating ‘Real World: Skeletons’ star Madison Channing Walls. Read his full statement here!

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is officially off the market again, and that’s because he’s now dating Real World: Skeletons star Madison Channing Walls, he confirmed to Radar Online.

Plus, Javi, 24, and Madison, 26, packed on some heavy PDA as they debuted their new romance on social media during a recent trip to Philadelphia. “She’s beautiful. We’re getting to know each other right now,” he told Radar.

She also posted a photo of Javi on Snapchat during the night out and captioned it with the word “cutie.” Meanwhile, he captioned a photo of them with a fire emoji. That’s love!

Interestingly, this is Javi’s third romance since going through his divorce with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. He was previously linked to Nancy Gisell and Cassie Bucka. He even showed interest in appearing on the dating shows Are You The One? and Million Dollar Matchmaker, but now that he has met Madison, maybe he won’t need to do them anymore. Only time will tell.

And just like Kailyn, Madison is also a mother. She has a 1-year-old daughter Harper with ex-boyfriend Tony Raines. They both appeared on Real World: Skeletons together before dating and conceiving Harper, according to Radar. So it seems like Javi might have a type — he appears to have a thing for blonde reality stars.

We must also note — Kailyn herself is expecting her third child with a mystery man. She has yet to name her baby daddy.

