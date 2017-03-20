Ivanka Trump Getting White House Office: No Staff Title But Can Access Classified Info

REX/Shutterstock

Ivanka Trump officially has an office in the White House as of March 20. Though she doesn’t have a government title, Ivanka will have full security clearance, and many more perks that will help her serve as an aide to her father, Donald Trump.

It’s happening: Ivanka Trump is moving into the White House. President Donald Trump’s 35-year-old designer daughter has insisted that she’s not going to have a government role, but on March 20 she set up shop on the second floor of the West Wing.

Along with the office comes a security clearance for classified information and a government-issued communications device. Both of these things will allow her to be an unofficial aide to her father during his presidency.

Ivanka quickly moved her family to Washington D.C. after her dad took office. Her husband, Jared Kushner, soon became a senior adviser to her dad, while she claimed to be staying out of politics. Her attorney Jamie Gorelick claims that she will still not be a government employee, even though she will behave as if she is.

“Our view is that the conservative approach is for Ivanka to voluntarily comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee, even though she is not,” Gorelick explained to the Associated Press. “The White House Counsel’s Office agrees with that approach.”

Ivanka has already been acting as an ambassador for Trump, attending a meeting on vocational training with her father and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. She may not have an official title, but she’s at most official events and will continue to do so. A source tells AP that she believes she “can offer more independent perspective to her father by not serving as a White House staffer.”

