Maks On Heather Morris’ ‘Advantage’ On ‘DWTS’: What About Derek Hough & Nicole Scherzinger?

Ever since the cast list for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ came out, people have been buzzing about Heather Morris having an advantage in the ballroom — but partner Maks Chmerkovskiy doesn’t think it’s the first time a celeb with an upper hand has taken the floor.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Heather Morris are ready to work hard in the ballroom — regardless of her background. HollywoodLife.com caught up with Maks exclusively and he revealed that he’s had some “phenomenal” partners in the past, but so have other pros.

“I won with Meryl [Davis] on the season where there were other great dancers, including her partner who has the exact same training as she has,” Maks told us at an event celebrating 18 years of Swiffer in NYC. “That was the most sort of advantageous situation that I’d been in. Before that, I had partners who were great. I had Erin Andrews who was amazing. Next thing you know, Derek [Hough] gets Nicole Scherzinger and the competition is over. She’s a singer. Really?”

Obviously he’s talking about season 10 when Derek and Nicole won, and he and Erin took third place. Regardless he’s “not bitter,” he told us, and is happy to work hard with his partner. “Heather’s excited and I’m going to be fueling that excitement. I’m not going to be looking at her like ‘You have an advantage. It’s not fair,'” he said.

He also revealed to us that while she has a background in dance, it doesn’t mean rehearsals have been easy. “I think we’re gonna need to prove ourselves. We definitely have a lot of room to improve, without a doubt,” he told us. “I’m not being cute about this. It’s hard for her. We keep banging knees! I thought I broke my knee. I swear to God, I thought I broke her knee, and then when she looked at me, she was like ‘Are you ok?’ I’m like ‘How are you standing?’ I’m crying, my soul was hurting. We have our share of issues.”

