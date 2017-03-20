Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Adopting? She Reportedly Wants Kid Before End Of Year

SplashNews

Being mommy to three boys is so nice that Gwen Stefani reportedly wants to do it again! After seeing how close her sons have become with Blake Shelton, Gwen allegedly wants to adopt a little girl to make their family complete! ‘The Voice’ judge has a deadline in mind, too, according to a new report!

Gwen Stefani, 47, has the perfect life, and she wants to share it with someone special: a daughter! The “Make Me Like You” singer has always daydreamed about having a little girl of her own, according to a report from InTouch Weekly, and now she allegedly wants to make her wishes a reality! Gwen reportedly has plans in place to adopt a little girl, and is confident that partner Blake Shelton, 40, would be on board with the life-changing plan. She reportedly has the whole adoption process planned out!

“Gwen is considering not just an infant, but children under the age of 5,” a source told InTouch Weekly. “She wants to have a little girl before Christmas. Gwen is telling friends that she wants to keep this really private and that she is trying to not get too excited yet, but she has been daydreaming about names already. Her wish is to have a healthy, beautiful little girl she can dress up and play dolls with and do all the things she hasn’t experienced as a mom to her sons.”

That’s so lovely! Obviously, Gwen loves her three sons — Zuma, 8, Apollo, 3, and Kingston, 10 — to pieces, but she’s never been able to experience being mother to a daughter. Gwen often plays with her sweet niece, Stella, who’s besties with her cousins, and there’s no doubt the cutie has inspired her! Plus, Gwen is basically the queen of kids fashion; her Harujuku Mini, Harujuku Lovers, and Chasing Fireflies lines for girls are all completely adorable.

She’s more than ready for this big step, but there’s just a little problem right now: she apparently hasn’t told Blake that she allegedly wants to adopt a child. That’s definitely something she should tell him! Like all her careful planning, Gwen’s reportedly found the perfect way to fill him in, according to the source:

“[Gwen] is going to have a private romantic dinner with jut the two of them, with candles and flowers, and she is going to present the entire adoption scenario to [Blake]. She is really nervous. But Gwen knows how badly Blake wants a child, so she is hoping he will be excited about adopting a child with her,” the source said.

