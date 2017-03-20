CNN’s Fureed Zakaria Blasts Donald Trump: ‘He Bulls**tted’ His Way Into The White House

Courtesy of CNN

Fareed Zakaria called out President Donald Trump on March 18, maintaining that he only won the presidency by ‘bullsh*tting’ his way to the top, and that he is ‘indifferent to things that are true or false’. Do you think the television host’s attack was too harsh — or was it justified?

“[Donald Trump, 70,] has spent his whole life bulls**tting,” Fareed Zakaria told Don Lemon on CNN Tonight in a profanity-laced commentary about the President. “He has succeeded by bulls**tting. He has gotten the presidency by bulls**tting. It’s very hard to tell somebody at that point that bulls*** doesn’t work because look at results. Right?” Right. WATCH:

“But that’s what he does,” the journalist and author went on to say. “He sees something [and] he doesn’t particularly care if it’s true or not. Just puts it out there and then he puts something else out.” Too true.

Fareed was referring to how earlier on March 17, Trump brushed off a question about how the White House cited a Fox News report that claimed Barack Obama was having British intelligence tap Trump’s phones. “All we did was quote a certain very talented legal mind, who was the one responsible for saying that on television,” Trump said during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I didn’t make an opinion on it,” he added. “That was a statement made by a very talented lawyer on Fox.” Oh, boy.

“When pushed on it he doesn’t take responsibility,” Fareed said in response. “I wasn’t saying that I was just quoting somebody else. When you have the White House press secretary quote somebody to prove a point…you are endorsing that view.” Ugh.

