13 Times Emma Watson Proved She’s A Modern-Day Disney Princess On The Red Carpet

Emma Watson may play a Disney princess on the big screen, but her red carpet looks are nothing like the ball gowns we’re used to. Ahead, see our gallery of all of Emma’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ press outfits, and get the details on her best looks.

Emma Watson, 26, has become a red carpet pro since her Harry Potter days. Not only has the actress become a designer favorite, but she also found a way to tie her interest in fashion with her passion for bettering the environment by making sustainable choices on the red carpet.

To promote her latest role as Belle in Disney’s Beauty And The Beast, Emma created a whole new Instagram account to share the details on her unconventional designer choices, which ranged from jumpsuits to asymmetrical dresses — all of which were sustainable and animal-friendly.

One of our favorite outfits from Emma’s press tour was actually her very first red carpet look when she wore an asymmetrical cobalt blue dress. Custom made by Louis Vuitton, the dress featured a halter neckline with off-the-shoulder and cut out detailing. Even cooler, Emma wrote on her Instagram: “The dress fabric is Newlife recycled polyester, created from used plastic bottles. These are sourced, mechanically processed and spun into yarns in Italy, with a fully traceable supply chain. This saves energy and reduces CO2 emissions compared to creating brand new polyester fibre. The arm band was created in a carbon-neutral mill.”

We also loved when Emma switched things up in LA, trading in dresses for jumpsuits. Our favorite head-to-toe look was her classic black jumpsuit with a plunging v-neck and gold rose accessory at the hip. Making the outfit even cooler was Emma’s beauty look, which consisted of a knotted updo that had gold wire throughout and a peach stained lip with floating black eyeliner.

Even when Emma opted for floor-length gowns, she made sure to add her own twist. Most recently while in NYC, Emma channeled Belle in a yellow dress by Dior. Instead of an oversized ball gown, Emma’s custom choice was a soft light yellow organza dress made with certified organic silk.

HollywoodLifers, do you have a favorite red carpet moment of Emma’s from the press tour?

