James Comey Confirms FBI Doesn’t Have Any Evidence Obama Wiretapped Trump

Rex/Shutterstock

Sorry Donald Trump! FBI Director James Comey can’t give any support to the president who tweeted claims that President Obama wiretapped him. Nor did the Justice Department or the British wiretap him!

After Rep. Adam Schiff, 56, read off President Donald Trump’s tweets that claimed President Barack Obama, 55, tapped Trump Tower’s lines, James Comey, 56, quickly shot down the president’s outrageous allegations.

“With respect to the president’s tweets about alleged wiretapping directed at the administration,” James said, according to ABC News, “I have no information that supports those tweets. And we have looked carefully inside the FBI. The Department of Justice has asked me to share with you that the answer is the same for the Department of Justice and all its components. The Department has no information that supports those tweets.”

"I have no information that supports those tweets"-FBI Director James Comey on President Trump's tweets that President Obama wiretapped him. pic.twitter.com/GVgP85v7xx — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) March 20, 2017

"No president could" unilaterally order a wiretap of anyone, @FBI Director James Comey tells the House Intelligence Committee. pic.twitter.com/XzSf8sAb7C — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) March 20, 2017

The FBI director wasn’t the only one who shot down Trump’s claims that Obama was spying on him. National Security Agency director Mike Rogers, 57, also testified. When Rep. Adam Schiff asked Director Rogers if Obama asked the British agency GCHQ to spy on Trump, Mike made it clear that it did not happen. There were no spying microwaves. No wire taps. Nothing!

“First, I should make clear that the President of the United States is not able to task GCHQ to intercept an individual’s communications,” Mike said, per NPR. “Second, long standing agreements…means that [the US & UK] cannot ask each other to target each other’s citizens.” If that didn’t denounce Trump’s claims that Obama spied on him, James Comey made it clear that Obama couldn’t unilaterally order a wiretap. “No president can,” the FBI director said.

It’ll be interesting to see how Donald, 70, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45, respond to the head of the FBI and NSA saying that there’s no evidence to back up the claims that Obama tapped Trump’s phones. Even before James was even sworn in to testify, Trump was already blasting the hearing as unnecessary and pointless. Trump trashed the allegations that the Russians helped his campaign to win the election as “fake news. Instead of looking into his Russia ties, Trump said the FBI should be investigating the leak of “classified information.”

What do you think about James saying that there’s no evidence that Obama had Trump wiretapped, HollywoodLifers? Are you surprised or did you expect James to denounce Trump’s claims?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.