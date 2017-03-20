FBI’s James Comey Confirms Trump Campaign Being Investigated For Possible Russia Ties

REX/Shutterstock

FBI Director James Comey officially confirmed that the Justice Dept. is investigating if Donald trump’s team coordinated with the Russians in meddling with the 2016 election. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff asserted that he believes the Trump/Russia contacts are more than coincidental.

FBI Director James Comey, 56, testified before the House Intelligence Committee on March 20, along with NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers, 57, revealing that the Justice Department is in fact investigating President Donald Trump‘s team for potential ties with the Russian government.

Comey’s testimony:

“As you know our practice is not to confirm existence of ongoing investigations especially those investigations that involve classified matters,” Comey told the House Intelligence Committee, including Reps. Adam Schiff, 56, and Devin Nunes, 43. “But in unusual circumstances where it is in the public interest, it may be appropriate to do so. As justice department policies recognize, this is one of those circumstances. I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI, as part of our counterintelligence mission, is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

FBI investigating Russian gov’t’s efforts to interfere in 2016 presidential election and any ties to Trump campaign. https://t.co/UwPAACRFA1 pic.twitter.com/GSnP7pEio1 — ABC News (@ABC) March 20, 2017

“And that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts. As with any counterintelligence investigation, this will also include an assessment of whether any crimes were committed.”

Comey was also questioned over President Trump’s wiretapping claims — allegations that former President Barack Obama, 55, wiretapped him during the 2016 election — and said that the FBI had no information this ever happened.

