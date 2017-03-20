Donald Trump Tweets Rant Amidst Russia Investigation & Sinking Approval Rating

Rex/Shutterstock

It wouldn’t be a day ending in ‘y’ without Donald Trump going on a Twitter tirade. With FBI Director James Comey testifying about Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 election, the U.S. president blasted the accusations as ‘fake news’ while boasting about his ‘real’ approval rating!

How much do you want to bet that Fox & Friends ran a segment on March 20 about how James Comey, 56, and National Security Agency boss Michael S. Rogers, 57, will appear before Congress to testify on the intelligence community’s conclusion over Russia’s interference in the election? The morning show’s biggest fan, President Donald Trump, 70, tweeted about that very subject in the early hours. To no one’s surprise, he slammed the allegations as “fake news.”

“Jake Clapper [former Director of National Intelligence] and others stated that there is no evidence Potus (sic) colluded with Russia,” Trump tweeted on March 20. “This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it!”

Is it weird that Donald referred to himself in the third person as “Potus?” The President Of The United States (remember to use all-caps, Donald) also said that the story was made up by the Democrats as “an excuse for running a terrible campaign.” While Donald was quick to call Russia’s alleged role as “fake,” the president was oddly silent about how James is expected to tell lawmakers that the allegation that President Barack Obama, 55, wiretapped Trump Tower during the election is the real “fake news.”

James Clapper and others stated that there is no evidence Potus colluded with Russia. This story is FAKE NEWS and everyone knows it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

Just heard Fake News CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster. Much higher ratings at Fox — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

The FBI has been looking into Russia’s possible role in the election, according to the Washington Post, including the alleged Russian hacking operations into the Democratic National Committee. In Jan. 2017, the intelligence community released a report that claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin, 64, wanted to harm Hillary Clinton’s, 69, campaign while undermining the legitimacy of the 2016 election.

Instead of focusing on Russia’s alleged involvement to sway the election, Donald thinks the “real story” is that the FBI and other agencies should be “looking into…the leaking of classified information. Must find leaker now!” As to what “classified” information Donald is talking about, he didn’t say. He did say, though, that he thinks that the Gallup poll putting his job approval rating at 37% (per CNN) is – you guessed it – fake news.

“Just heard Fake New CNN is doing polls again despite the fact that their election polls were a WAY OFF disaster,” Donald tweeted in another batch of Presidential Word Salad. “Much higher rating at Fox.” See? He must have been watching Fox & Friends!

