Chuck Berry Cause Of Death Revealed: What Killed The Iconic Rock Pioneer

REX/Shutterstock

So sad! Rock & roll pioneer Chuck Berry sadly passed away on Mar. 18 and already we know what took the life of the 90-year-old music legend. We’ve got the details, right here.

The world lost a true legend with the passing of Chuck Berry on Mar. 18 and now we know what took the rock pioneer from us. He died of natural causes and TMZ reported Mar. 2o that his personal doctor will sign off with that being the cause of death and there will be no autopsy. The site notes that even if he had various diseases, the doc could still classify his cause of death as “natural,” so it’s unclear if he was battling any particular ailments.

Chuck died at the ripe old age of 90 on Mar. 18 after EMT’s were called to his St. Louis, MO area home for a medical emergency and were unable to resuscitate him. He literally launched rock ‘n’ roll with his 1955 hit “Maybellene,” which Rolling Stone magazine wrote, “Rock & roll guitar starts here.” He followed it up with other smashes including “Roll Over Beethoven!” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Johnny B-Goode”

Greg Harris, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s President & CEO, issued the following statement on Chuck’s death: “Chuck Berry is rock and roll. The undisputed original poet laureate, he influenced every rock and roll artist after him and every guitarist that ever plugged in. Today [Mar. 18], we celebrate his poetry, his artistry and his massive contributions to 20th century culture. It’s fitting that he was the first person inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Rock and roll as we know it would not exist without him. Hail Hail, Rock and Roll. Hail Hail, Chuck Berry.” He leaves behind his wife, Themetta “Toddy” Suggs, whom he married in 1948 and four children, three daughters and one son.

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite Chuck Berry song? Tell us in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.