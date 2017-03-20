Chelsea Houska Rushes Out Of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Taping After Getting Sick: Is She OK?

Courtesy of MTV

Uh oh! The ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion show already has plenty of drama before even airing, as Chelsea Houska had to halt taping after then-pregnant reality star got sick and developed a scary fever. We’ve got the details on how she she handled the medical crisis.

Poor Chelsea Houska! The reality star was all ready to shoot the intro for the Teen Mom 2 season eight reunion special when she suddenly became ill. In a preview clip for the show, she’s already in a gorgeous black dress with full hair and makeup done, but the pregnant reality star is leaned back on a sofa telling her producers she might be too sick to continue the taping.

“I finished shooting my segment and we’re supposed to shoot the intro with all four of us [costars Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans and Kailyn Lowry] next,” the 25-year-old explained in a voiceover. “But I’m really not feeling well.” After taking her temperature, the then-pregnant beauty — who has since given birth to two-month-old son Watson — was running a 99.7 degree fever and didn’t feel well enough to continue. “We all want what’s best for you and your family. The show has to come second to that,” her executive producer Morgan reassures her. Chelsea is more concerned that people will think she’s faking an illness to get out of taping the special, telling him “I just don’t want people to not think I’m being serious.”

Things ARE serious as producer Mandi tells her that if her fever reaches 100, she needs to go to the hospital and since she’s dangerously close to that temp, pregnant Chelsea needs to go home and take care of herself. Her loving husband Cole DeBoer, 28, is right there by her side, assuring her that she won’t come across poorly if she bows out of the taping. He helps her wife to an awaiting car to take them home and Cole even carries a huge armful of bottled water so Chelsea can keep hydrated and fight off her fever. The producers assured her that she could come back and tape the group segment later if she started feeling better, so tune in Mar. 20 on MTV at 9pm EST to find out if she makes it!

