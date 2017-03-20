Casey Anthony Getting Her Own Reality Show? ‘People Will Be Seeing More Of Me’

REX/Shutterstock

Casey Anthony teased about getting her own reality show and continued to deny she had any involvement in the death of her two-year old daughter Caylee in 2008 in a series of messages with ‘InTouch’ that you have to see!

Casey Anthony has big plans for the future. The 33 year-old was acquitted by a jury in 2011 of killing her daughter 2 year-old Caylee. She spoke with an editor for In Touch in a series of direct messages about what she hopes to accomplish in the next few years. “My past will remain out there,” she wrote in one message, “I will talk about Casey going forward. Maybe a reality show?” She later backtracked about the TV show and said she was “kidding” about it. “Who would watch it anyway, I know the ones that say they wouldn’t,” she wrote. Casey did seem to hint at something in the works though. “Eventually people will be seeing more of me,” she wrote, “I am not hiding from something I did not do.. just to appease others.”

Casey told the editor that she did not want to make money from Caylee’s death when she learned she would no be getting paid for talking to InTouch. “Against popular belief, I am not trying to cash in on Caylee’s death,” she wrote in a message then added, “but why would I do an interview for nothing. What would I get out of it? No one would believe anything I had to say anyway.. So there’s really no point.”

She even talked about potentially having another child. “If I am blessed enough to have another child,” she said in an interview with the Associated Press, “if I’d be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that some jackass, their little snot-nose kid would then say something mean to my kid. I don’t think I could live with that.” She said she did not care what people think of her. “I don’t give a s— about what anyone thinks about me, I never will. I’m okay with myself, I sleep pretty good at night,” she said.

HollywoodLifers, would you watch a Casey Anthony reality show? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.