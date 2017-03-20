Brad Pitt ‘Full Of Joy’ After Cheeseburger-Filled Reunion With Kids

REX/Shutterstock

Aww! Brad Pitt is one happy papa, finally reuniting with his six kids after his ex Angelina Jolie brought the brood on a whirlwind trip to London. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on their cheeseburger filled day together.

Despite Brad Pitt remaining at home in Los Angeles, his soon to be ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 41, has been dragging their six kids all over the world, most recently on a weeklong trip to London. The 53-year-old is thrilled to finally have his children back home again and let them indulge in all of their favorite treats. “Brad’s heart was full of joy to hear from his kids that they actually missed him while they were overseas. Jokingly, the kids told him they also missed American food too, so Brad took them all out for cheeseburgers after they were reunited from their European trip,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. How cute!

“The time apart was healthy for all involved as the kids, and Brad, had a chance to really miss each other. While they only spent a brief amount of time together, shortly after their return, Brad is planning to take the kids on their own vacation with him sometime soon, once they recover from this last trip with mom,” our insider adds. The children must be so beat and battling jet lag after Angie brought them with her on a weeklong trip to London, arriving back in the states on Mar. 18.

The children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Shiloh, 10, Zahara, 12, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8, — have been quite the globetrotters with their famous mom, taking two overseas trips in just under a month. First Angelina brought the brood to Cambodia where she debuted her latest directorial effort First The Killed My Father back in Feb. and by Mar. 11 they were on a plane to London. This time it was for humanitarian reasons, as she delivered an address at the London School of Economics on women, peace and security then took a day trip to Geneva to deliver a U.N. speech about refugees. After all that world travel, no wonder the kids are glad to be back home in LA with their dad chilling out with burgers.

