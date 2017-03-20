Bella Hadid Reveals Bare Butt In Thong Bikini As The Weeknd & Selena Gomez Heat Up

Courtesy of Instagram

Bella Hadid like you’ve never seen her before! The model escaped the Paris runways to vacation with friends in Jamaica on March 19, and she just bared it all in new, sexy pics! Bella put her booty on display in the tiniest and most revealing bikini ever! You have to see the sultry snaps..

Bella Hadid, 20, has been soaking up the Jamaican sun since March 19, and we got a first-hand look at her bare butt in new vacation photos! The model took to Instagram to document her much-needed vacation, since she’s been working hard in Paris, and she opted for the sexiest, thong bikini we’ve ever seen! Check out the revealing photos in our gallery above!

On March 19, Bella revealed that she was treating her best friends, Dior Publicist, Fanny Bourdette-Donon and Ally Aflal, a modeling agent, to the Caribbean islands getaway. Bella — all smiles in the vacation snaps — appeared to be in good spirits although her ex, The Weeknd, 27, has been getting super serious with Selena Gomez, 24.

The new couple has been showing off their love with cryptic social media posts and steamy PDA sessions. Sel and The Weeknd are currently together in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, where they had the cutest date at Ripley’s Aquarium on March 19. The photos from their most recent outing are serious relationship goals.

Things almost got super awkward when Sel nearly had an awkward run-in with Bella when the two were in Paris at the same time. Sel and The Weeknd stepped out together on Feb. 27, in London town, where Bella was busy working. While Sel escaped her man’s ex during her time in Paris, The Weeknd wasn’t so lucky.

The “Starboy” singer was the musical guest at H&M’s fashion show on March 1, where he had to share the spotlight with Bella! The Weeknd performed his latest hit “Nothing Without You”, while Bella led the show’s finale walk. While the other models danced and sang along to his hit, Bella kept a strict pokerface and didn’t look at The Weeknd once. Although their awkward encounter was so uncomfortable, both Bella and The Weeknd kept it professional while they did their jobs.

The Weeknd and Bella were on-and-off throughout 2016, but decided to officially call off their romance in Nov. due to alleged scheduling conflicts. While Bella admitted that it’s been “hard” to get through the split in an interview with Teen Vogue, Feb. 13, her ex didn’t waste any time romancing another young star, aka Selena. He was caught in the PDA act with Sel on Jan. 10, 2017, after the two shared a romantic dinner in CA. And, the rest is history from there; Sel and her man are going strong.

