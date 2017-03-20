Angelina Jolie Threatens Brad Pitt: Don’t Bring The Kids Around Jennifer Aniston

REX Shutterstock

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are locked into a nasty divorce and custody battle, their six children are at the center of it all, once again. Brad’s reportedly been secretly chatting with his ex, Jennifer Aniston, and Angie’s allegedly ‘enraged.’ Will the kids be spending time with Jen?!..

Although Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt, 53, opted to make their legal docs involving their split completely private on Jan. 10, 2017, Angie’s reportedly got a new demand to add to their split negotiations. She doesn’t want Brad’s reported new texting buddy, Jennifer Aniston, 48, anywhere near her kids, according to In Touch.

“As Angie and Brad’s divorce talks continue, she’s demanding that Brad agree to never have their children around Jen,” the mag reported. Brad and Angie share six children together — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.

The actor has reportedly been leaning on his ex-wife while he deals with his emotional split from Angie. He and Jen married in July 2000 and ended their courtship in Oct. 2005 after he met Angie on the set of their love, action flick, Mr & Mrs. Smith. However, he’s reportedly reconciled with Jen via phone. The two have allegedly been exchanging sweet messages over various phone calls and text messages, according to the mag. To make matters worse, Angie apparently knows about Brad and Jen’s alleged newfound relationship and she’s not happy whatsoever.

As for Brad’s take on Angie’s reported request that he should keep Jen far away from their six children? — “Brad thinks the request is off the wall and irrational,” the mag reported. In fact, “He isn’t going to cave in to Angie’s ridiculous demand… Angie is the one who filed for divorce, not him. And she will have to live with the consequences.” Harsh…

While Brad, Angie or Jennifer have not commented on this wild report, here’s what HollywoodLife.com knows: “Angelina was never able to get over her obsession with Brad and Jennifer’s relationship,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. As a matter of fact, Angie always feared that Brad would go back with Jen. Wow.

Things haven’t been going too well for Brad throughout his nasty split with Angie. When she filed for divorce on Sept. 19, 2016, she also requested sole physical custody of their six children. Brad and Angie reached a private, temporary custody agreement on Sept. 30, which granted her full physical custody, and him with visitation approved by a therapist.

After multiple disputes between the couple in scathing court docs, they decided to release a joint statement on Jan. 10, 2017, which revealed that they agreed to keep their court docs private. Since then, the exes have remained tight-lipped on the status of their broken marriage.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad and Jennifer are really texting?

