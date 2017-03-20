AJ McLean: Backstreet Boy Welcomes Second Baby With Wife — Find Out His Daughter’s Name

REX/Shutterstock

Another Backstreet baby has arrived! AJ McLean is officially a two-time dad after his wife Rochelle gave birth, and we are SO excited for the singer’s newly-expanded fam. Even cuter, AJ is now the father to not one, but TWO baby girls — how sweet is that?

Congratulations to AJ McLean, 39, and his wife Rochelle McLean, 35! The two are now the proud parents of another baby girl, the singer confirmed to PEOPLE, after Rochelle gave birth on March 19. Now their first child, daughter Ava Jaymes, 4, is a big sister to Lyric Dean McLean. Lyric was 8 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 22 inches long.

“I was told by someone very dear to me that having a child will change you forever, and that was beyond true with Ava. We decided to try one more time because even though Ava is so independent, the idea of having a sister or brother for her became more and more important to us,” AJ told the mag.

“Despite the fact that I’m an only child (and all jokes aside) turned out OK, my wife is one of four and that showed me there’s something beyond special about having siblings. Now, seeing the excitement and anticipation that Ava has about being a big sister is truly amazing, and the best feeling in the world. She’s been practicing for months with her dolls, and with some of my wife’s friends’ babies.” AJ added that having two daughters is “a dream come true.”

AJ revealed he and Rochelle were expecting baby number two back in September when he shared an adorable Instagram pic with fans. The photo featured four different sizes of the same Air Jordan sneaker — including one teeny tiny baby version. The Backstreet Boy captioned the announcement, “So the Mclean family will be expecting a new addition to the family next spring!! #laborday! Ha get it “labor” day! I’m a goof! #avaisgonnabeabigsister #baby2! Keep u all posted!! We’re so excited.” Aw!

Just one month later in October, AJ and Rochelle spilled the beans about their unborn child’s sex, telling Entertainment Tonight that the two were expecting another girl.“A lot of girls in the house! Girl power all the way!” he gushed at the time.“All my boys have boys, so it’s nice to have girls.”

With a new baby at home though, there’s no question AJ has his hands full. After all, his Las Vegas residency with the Backstreet Boys, “Larger Than Life,” had their opening night on Mar. 1. Talk about an exciting time!

