YouTube’s ‘Restricted Mode’ Blocks LGBTQ Content — Tyler Oakley & More Are Furious

Well, this is disturbing. YouTube introduced its new ‘Restricted Mode’ that blocks all kinds of LGBTQ content, including Selena Gomez’s music video for ‘Same Old Love.’ Read on to see what Tyler Oakley, Tegan & Sara, and more have to say about it.

Does Donald Trump, 70, have anything to do with this? YouTube added a ‘Restricted Mode’ option to their homepage that allows viewers to block LGBTQ content from popping up on their feed. The reason behind this new feature is still unclear, but surely it’s not a coincidence with what’s going politically. Tyler Oakley, 27, a famous vlogger, had a strong negative response to the news as he urged people to continue following LGBTQ stars on the site. He claims his video “8 Black LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Inspire Me” has already been blocked!

until we hear back from @youtube, please actively check on all LGBTQ+ creators you're subscribed to & continue to support their content. — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) March 19, 2017

Looking forward to @youtube fixing this restricted content issue ASAP! To our fellow LGBTQ content creators + LGBTQ friends MUCH LOVE TO U! — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) March 19, 2017

YouTube: Ristricting LGBT videos!

Subscribers: HOW DARE YOU! HOW FRICKEN DARE YOU! pic.twitter.com/e16op2uJj7 — Jim Lewis (@JimLewisR) March 20, 2017

Straight people damn near fuck on YouTube but somehow that's a lot worse than being LGBT+ 😑 — Afro Momma (@_Respecttheafro) March 20, 2017

What the ever loving fluff is @YouTube playing at blocking LGBTQ+ content? Wyd? Don't go archaic on us now! #YouTubePartyIsOver #loveislove — 🌟Clairebear🌟 (@LesterTrash_) March 19, 2017

"Guys, I hate to say this… but yeah, #YouTubePartyIsOver. Yeah. It is." Dumbass. — Noodle (@DoctorOfFizz) March 11, 2017

heartbroken to hear that youtube has apparently restricted LGBT+ content.

we need to continue to move forward, not go backwards, @youtube. — Damon Fizzy␌ (@deefizzy) March 20, 2017

Singers Tegan & Sara, who are openly gay, also took to Twitter to criticize the controversial feature. Many of their music videos like “Stop Desire” and “BWU” revolve around LGBTQ relationships, but with ‘Restricted Mode,’ there’s a chance they won’t be accessible any more. Hell, even Selena Gomez‘s video for “Same Old Love” has been removed because it shows people engaging in same-sex romances. ‘Restricted Mode’ might also affect these YouTube stars who are proud of their sexuality — V-Squared, Wickydkewl, GayGod, and the list goes on!

Of course celebrities aren’t the only one pissed about this! Many everyday YouTube users also voiced their opinion on Twitter, totally smashing the site as being anti-LGBTQ. YouTube has yet to release a statement, but with so many people talking about it, they should talk about it soon. Twitter even created the hashtag, #YouTubePartyIsOver to start a massive following. This situation better be addressed quickly, because the people won’t rest until something changes!

