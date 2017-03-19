North Carolina Vs. Arkansas Live Stream: Watch NCAA March Madness Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

The North Carolina Tar Heels want another crack at the NCAA national championship game and their next victim up is the Arkansas Razorbacks in the round of 32. We’ve got your way to watch all the action at 6:10pm ET on the paint Mar. 19 via live stream!

It’s 2015 all over again! The last time North Carolina and the Arkansas met up in the NCAA tournament was two years ago in the second round, where UNC came away 87-78 winners. This is deja vu all over again for the Razorbacks, who didn’t make a 2016 appearance and are now facing the Tar Heels in the same round as before. While North Carolina only made it as far as the Sweet Sixteen that year, last year they made it all the way to the national championship game only to lose at the final buzzer to Villanova. They want this trophy bad and their talented 2017 squad plans to deliver!

UNC proved their firepower in their opening game of March Madness against Texas Southern, where they obliterated the Tigers 103-64. ACC player of the year Justin Jackson, 21, broke out of his shooting slump in a big way, putting up 21 points for the Tar Heels. He’s easily looking at first round NBA draft status, but his stock could go up considerably with a solid performance in the NCAA tournament, especially if he can lead the team back to the finals.

Arkansas is coming off a highly controversial win over Seton Hall in the first round, when Desi Rodriguez made contact with the Razorbacks’ Jaylen Barford, 21, with 18.3 seconds left to stop the clock. He earned a flagrant foul call, even though it appeared that Jaylen’s crashing to the ground came because he tripped. That meant Arkansas retained possession after Jaylen’s successful free throws, going on to win 77-71 after Seton Hall threw away the game with yet another foul.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this game? Tells us in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.