Manchester United Vs. Middlesbrough Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Manchester United need to get back on track against Middlesbrough in this English Premier League clash on March. 19 at the Riverside Stadium at 8:00 AM ET. This should be an exciting game, so, don’t miss any of the action!

Jose Mourinho, 51, needs to get his Red Devils firing on all cylinders again. Manchester United have gone off the boil in recent times while Middlesbrough must keep winning matches. There could be a few goals in this game that is set for an 8:00 AM ET kick off.

Manchester United need to bounce back after crashing out of the FA Cup at the expense of Chelsea after their 1-0 defeat in London. United will be desperate to get back on track fast and Middlesbrough could be in for a long afternoon if they hit their stride.

Wayne Rooney, 31, could start this match and Mourinho will be looking for a reaction from Paul Pogba, 24, after he played so poorly against Chelsea. The manager defended his expensive player but he really needs to start justifying his 89 million pounds price tag by scoring more goals and playing more consistently for his team.

Middlesbrough need a win as morale in their camp is not good right now. They recently suffered a league defeat to Stoke City and are sliding down the table in the wrong direction. There were rumors of a bust up at training between Stewart Downing, 32, and boss Aitor Karanka, 43, recently and the harmony is missing from their squad. Clearly it is, because Aitor was sacked on March 16, according to the BBC.

The home fans want to know why the likes of Patrick Bamford, 23, have not started a game since his permanent move from Chelsea. They currently sit in second bottom spot and have a real problem scoring goals, so, Bamford’s situation is baffling for most observers.

United will be favorites for this game and if they show enough skill and fight then they should take home all three points against a team that are very low on confidence at the present time.

