Manchester City Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

REX/Shutterstock

Manchester City needs a victory against Liverpool to get their season back on track. Their meeting at the Etihad Stadium is set for March. 19 and should be a tense affair. Don’t miss any of the action when the game kicks off at 12:30 PM ET!

Manchester City are on the ropes after being knocked out of the Champions League in mid-week. They need a victory over Liverpool to keep their fans believing in Pep Guardiola’s, 46, team. Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM ET.

Losing to Monaco 3-1 in France was a disaster for Manchester City. Now they have to re-group for the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s, 49, Liverpool on Sunday. The Reds will fancy their chances against City who will be tired after their trip to France.

Pep will have to lift his team for this match and he will be looking to the likes of Sadio Mane, 24, to be an inspiration. Sadio has been their star man in recent times and played really well in the defeat to Monaco after he scored their only goal.

Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne, 25, is another player that City’s fans will be hoping can help them get a morale boosting win against Liverpool. Nobody doubts that they have the players but in crunch games their team has failed to deliver and that must be worrying for their fans.

Liverpool are still grinding out results, like their recent 2-1 victory against Burnley, even though they have struggled to hit top form. Jurgen will be hoping that Daniel Sturridge, 27, and Roberto Firmino, 25, can beat the men who make the difference in this game as they both have the energy and skills to hurt City.

The Anfield outfit are one point behind City and have played one game more, so, the result of this game is really important with regard to the league standings. Although they have home advantage, experts believe Liverpool will take at least one point from this game.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Manchester City can beat Liverpool on the pitch in this meeting? Leave your comments please.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.