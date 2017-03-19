Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Live Stream: Watch The Festive Event Online

REX/Shutterstock

The luck of the Irish is extending a few days past St. Patrick’s Day for Bostonians, as the city holds their annual parade on the Sunday closest to the holiday. We’ve got your way to watch Boston’s Big Parade Mar. 19 via live stream.

Hopefully you haven’t been partying too hard from all of the St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities because there’s one more big event to go down, and that’s the annual Boston St. Paddy’s Day Parade on Mar. 19. Put on by the Allied War Veterans Council of South Boston, the parade attracts over one million spectators who get to enjoy colorful floats as well as Irish and American pipe and drum bands! It’s such an incredible spectacle and you don’t have to be in Boston to be a part of the fun as we’ve got the live stream details, so scroll down for how to watch.

Boston prides itself as the most Irish city in America so of course this parade is filled with so much heritage from that nation. Known locally as Southie’s annual wearing of the green, the event dates back to 1901. Weather has caused this year’s route to be shortened due to ice and snow, as it will march from Broadway Station down West Broadway and onto East Broadway, ending at Farragut Road, according to the mayor’s office.

The 2017 parade had been shrouded in controversy after the Allied War Veterans Council of South Boston voted to keep OutVets, a gay and lesbian veterans pride group, from marching in the event. That caused a furor among local city leaders and some sponsors even threatened to pull out of the event. Organizers eventually reversed the decision and OutVets will now proudly march with the gay pride flag alongside other veterans groups.

HollywoodLifers, how did you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Are you still celebrating through the weekend?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.