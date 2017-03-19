Courtesy of Instagram

Maybe Sebastian was right, life is better under the sea. For their latest date, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd watched colorful jellyfish and other adorable sea creatures swim around at an aquarium in Toronto. Check out these artistic pics!

Forget Paris — Toronto is the new city of LOVE! Despite the cold weather up north, Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, have been seriously turning up the heat in his hometown on their romantic vacation. Their latest adventure took them to Ripley’s Aquarium in downtown on Mar. 19, where they gazed at colorful jellyfish and took some artistic photos in front of the tank. A few lucky fans even saw the couple on their sweet outing. “JUST SAW THE WEEKEND AND SELENA GOMEZ DOWNTOWN YOOOOOOOO WTF,” one fan tweeted.

Before heading to the aquarium, the “It Ain’t Me” singer Snapchatted her man getting into an SUV. But the Toronto fun doesn’t stop there! Just a few days ago, Selena and her Starbae enjoyed a romantic meal at sushi spot Blowfish. The lovebirds sat in a private booth towards the back of the restaurant and ordered TONS of delicious food. The Weeknd also planned something really special for his lady, as he walked her down to the street where his H&M billboard is posted. “It’s such a big moment for him, to have a billboard on that street,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

But why that particular street, you ask? Well, it’s the same place the “False Alarm” crooner used chill with his friends before he was famous. “He used to hang out right on that corner all the time when he was a nobody, and now, he’s there in the sky above,” the source continues. As if their trip to Toronto couldn’t get any better, Selena met The Weeknd’s MOM — and of course the two women totally bonded right off the bat. You’d be crazy not to love Selena.

