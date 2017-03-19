Tyrese Claps Back At Haters Over His Interracial Marriage: ‘Get It Out Of Your System’

Love is colorblind, and Tyrese Gibson is trying to make sure that his haters know it! The black R&B singer is fighting those who are dissing his interracial marriage to new bride Samantha Lee, with a totally epic rant!

Tyrese Gibson, 38, and his new wife Samantha Lee are the picture perfect newlywed couple, who appear to be nothing but smiles after their surprise wedding on Feb. 14. But, unfortunately, the R&B singer has had to come out of his honeymoon phase a little too soon to clap back at haters who are attacking his marriage to Samantha, who is half Latina, and half White.

“When we fell for each other it wasn’t falling at all,” Tyrese captioned a pic of his lovely new bride that he posted to Instagram on March 18, which he used as a way to send a message about his relationship to all the haters. “It was walking into a house and suddenly knowing you are HOME…. #MyWifeMyLife Now……. Guys go ahead be yourself…… we will be in the bed cuddles, loves and hugs and I’m sure you’re going to see to it that we’re entertained…… Let’s start by arguing that she’s a white girl – yeah that’s a good start…… Get it all out your system! Say whatever it is you want – just know….. We good over here……”

Tyrese doesn’t seem fazed at all by the fact that his wife, a devoted social worker, is White, though it seems based on several comments on his post that some people don’t agree with the match. But, if what Tyrese said is true, he and Sam will be just fine, having “loves and hugs” while other people bicker about things that don’t matter to them!

