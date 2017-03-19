Remy Ma Shading Nicki Minaj? Performs Diss Track & Says ‘Your Sh*t Is A Wrap’

Courtesy of Instagram

Shots! Fired! Remy Ma performed her already infamous Nicki Minaj diss track ‘shETHER’ on March 18 and the remarks she made about her nemesis during her show will leave you speechless!

Remy Ma, 36, seemed to let her passionate hatred for Nicki Minaj, 34, take over when she chose to perform “shETHER” during a show in Atlantic City on March 18 — but not before she whipped out some serious insults!

“To be the queen of rap you gotta actually rap,” Remy told the crowd, as they cheered her on during her string of disses. “Whole industry know that your sh*t is a wrap! No, to be the queen of rap you can’t have a ghostwriter, and that’s why this is my house, Flo Rida! Remy Ma, drops mic,” the rapper said, as she actually dropped the mic and walked off stage. Whoa. Can you say, cold?

Now, if all Remy was doing was shading Nicki, that would be one thing. However, Remy went on to perform “shETHER” — her Nicki diss track — a song that she has reportedly been “banned” from singing in public due to copyright laws. Uh-oh! This means that the “All the Way Up” singer may have been VIOLATING HER PAROLE just by performing the song. Wow.

So what would prompt Remy to risk the wrath of Nas‘ record label — who actually owns the rights to “Ether,” the song that Remy laid her lyrics over — just so she could insult the “Anaconda” singer yet again? Maybe she’s still reeling from the success of Nicki’s diss track “No Frauds.” No matter what, we can tell this feud is not settling down any time soon!

