Kirk Frost & Jasmine Washington: His Wife Rasheeda Has Hired A PI To Get To The Truth

Sure, Rasheeda Buckner-Frost is supporting her husband, Kirk Frost, during his lovechild scandal, but don’t take the ‘L&HH: Atlanta’ star for a fool! Rasheeda has hired a private investigator, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY, to make sure Kirk’s telling her the whole truth!

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, is understandably rattled by the allegations that husband Kirk Frost, 47, fathered another woman’s baby. She decided to stay with her husband, though, and believe him when he says that he isn’t the father of fellow Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Jasmine Washington‘s six month-old son, Kannon Mekhi Washington! That being said, Rasheeda still has her suspicions about Kirk, and she’s not taking any chances!

“Rasheeda’s still keeping her blinders on when it comes to Kirk but she’s not staying totally in the dark over this anymore,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s hired her own private investigator to dig into this. Officially, she’s still standing by her man but the doubts are there. She’s starting to worry that Jasmine could be telling the truth; that’s why she hired her own investigator. She wants to know.”

If anyone can get to the bottom of this tangled web, it’s a private investigator. The Kirk-Rasheeda-Jasmine drama has been unfolding for months now, and it’s only getting more intense on L&HH. It’s such a difficult situation. if Rasheeda finds out that Kirk really did cheat on her, her world is going to “crumble,” a separate source told us EXCLUSIVELY.

Hopefully, the PI doesn’t find anything suspicious at all! They should get cracking and end their investigation before Rasheeda meets with Jasmine, if that ever happens. Jasmine wants to sit down woman to woman and chat with Rasheeda, another source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! She wants Rasheeda and Kirk’s two children, Karter and Ky, to have a relationship with her son, and things need to be cool if that’s ever going to happen! We’ll see if Rasheeda takes her up on that offer.

