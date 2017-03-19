Jasmine Washington Should ‘Stay Far Away’ From Rasheeda — She’s Caused ‘Serious Problems’

Courtesy of Instagram

Things are heating up in Atlanta for the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ cast as Rasheeda Buckner-Frost grapples with Kirk cheating on her with Jasmine Washington. Reportedly she’s had enough of the both of them!

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost is over the drama between herself, Jasmine Washingston, 27, and Kirk Frost, 47. The 34 year-old Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star reportedly just wants her space now. “No disrespect to Jasmine, but she needs to stay far away from Rasheeda and her boys if she knows what’s good for her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Rasheeda doesn’t want to see this chick and will seriously cause a scene,” the insider warned and she will “make her [Jasmine] regret coming to Atlanta.” Rasheeda reportedly did not think well of Jasmine’s attempts to talk things over and find peace. She “thinks she’s got a lot of nerve even thinking about reaching out to her after she fu–ked Kirk and caused serious problems in her marriage,” the source said.

Jasmine is not the only one on Rasheeda’s bad side right now. She’s angry with Kirk too for putting her in this position. “Rasheeda’s got issues with Jasmine and Kirk,” the source said, “they’re both cancers who are really tearing Rasheeda’s spirt up.” The mother of two has definitely been struggling to keep up a brave face for her kids.

“It’s one thing when people Rasheeda doesn’t know ask questions about Kirk and his love child,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She can handle that. But when her kids are now asking, that’s when she breaks.” Rasheeda did not even know what to say when her oldest song Ky, 16, asked about the situation. “She didn’t know what to say and started crying. She doesn’t have answers and feels overwhelmed now that her son has to hear all the rumors and accusations that his father created. She’s needs Kirk to handle this situation and is going to demand that he be honest to his kids and tell them what’s really going on.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jasmine and Rasheeda will ever work out their differences? Tell us in the comments below!

