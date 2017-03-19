‘L&HH’ Rasheeda Furious With Joseline Hernandez Over Baby Drama: She’s Staying ‘Classy’

Courtesy of Instagram

Rasheeda Buckner-Frost is reportedly trying to keep her cool after Joseline Hernandez dropped the alleged news about Jasmine Washington and Rasheeda’s husband Kirk. Get all the details about how she’s trying to move on from the drama here!

Yikes! Rasheeda Buckner-Frost, 34, is up to her ears in drama thanks to Joseline Hernandez, 30. “Rasheeda could go in on her but she’s trying to keep it classy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She does not want to get involved with Joseline after she dropped the bomb about Rasheeda’s husband Kirk Frost, 47, having a secret baby with Jasmine Washington, 27. Rasheeda reportedly wants nothing to do with Joseline now. “She knows Joseline just wants to get herself involved in any possible scandal to get more screen time. She doesn’t want to reward her by giving her more to work with,” the insider told us.

Joseline announced the news on The Real back in January. “The word is that he do got a baby and you know, it’s not from Rasheeda,” she told the shocked audience. Rasheeda and Joseline have never exactly gotten along, but now Rasheeda’s ill feelings have escalated. “They didn’t have love for each other before but after Joseline went on TV and ran her mouth about Kirk having a secret baby mamma they’re in a full on feud,” the source said. “Rasheeda is pissed, she’s not letting it go.”

Poor Rasheeda definitely has a lot on her plate right now with all this baby drama. She reportedly has a tough time defending Kirk. “It’s one thing when people Rasheeda doesn’t know ask questions about Kirk and his love child. She can handle that. But when her kids are now asking, that’s when she breaks,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com.

